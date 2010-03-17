Streambox to Unveil Streambox Live

Streambox SBT3-5300 Encoder

At the 2010 NAB Show, Streambox will demonstrate a new version of its Streambox Live broadband video contribution service that enables iPhone users to upload high-quality video using the AT&T 3G network.



Streambox Live enables broadcasters to enhance breaking news stories with ad hoc content supplied by a variety of contributors including video journalists, stringers, and citizen reporters. The Streambox Live encoder is made available at no cost. The encoder may be easily downloaded to the contributor’s laptop or mobile phone to enable transmission of live video with minimal latency. At the back end, broadcasters subscribing to the Streambox Live service are able to manage, track, archive, and view unlimited amounts of video uploads from contributors.



Streambox will also highlight its Streambox ACT-L3 software encoder, which now supports high-quality HD-SDI video streaming via Apple Mac OS X platforms. The hybrid SD/HD solution enables field news teams using Mac laptops to gather, edit, and stream live or file-based HD-SDI video over IP networks from remote locations.



Streambox will introduce the SBT3-9550—the company’s first hardware-based encoder to offer both high-quality SD or HD in a fully portable form factor for live or file-based video acquisition. The SBT3-9550 offers the ability to transport full-resolution HD video at speeds up to 20 Mbps. Streambox will also display its new SBT3-5300 encoder. The 1 RU solution packages all of the advanced networking capabilities of Streambox’s ACT-L3 codec in a smaller, lighter-weight chassis—delivering SD video quality and compression at data rates ranging from 64 Kbps to 15 Mbps.



