Streambox Launches 3D Encoder-Decoder



Streambox has released the world’s first low-latency full resolution 4:2:2 HD 3D 1-RU encoder/decoder. The Full HD 3D encoder/decoder uses the company’s ACT-L3 video compression and includes all advanced video and networking features found in existing Streambox professional video products. The compact 1-RU solution is ideal for industries focusing on professional quality 3D video acquisitions, such as post-production, sports broadcasting, and Government/Military. Streambox Full HD 3D video transport solution will be available to order in December 2010.



“The full-frame HD 3D low-latency video compression enables much higher quality 3D video contribution over IP, while reducing bandwidth and transmission costs,” said Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO of Streambox. “Now, Streambox allows 3D content to be delivered within pre-existing HD bandwidth infrastructures currently being utilized for 2D. Essentially, if you have a 2D HD workflow, Streambox 3D can be implemented without acquiring additional bandwidth or equipment beyond Streambox 3D transport for Full HD 3D video transmission. The Streambox single device solution with full resolution and 4:2:2 color is the only true 3D contribution system on the market.”





Streambox Full HD 3D encoder/decoder

Designed for low-bandwidth Full HD 3D video acquisition and transport, the Streambox 3D Encoder/Decoder enables users to capture and transmit live and file-based 3D video over IP networks. The Streambox Full HD 3D Encoder/Decoder will offer robust forward error correction, and bandwidth shaping technologies to mitigate packet loss, network jitter, and buffering. The encoder captures the full-frame left and full-frame right HD 3D video from the source and compresses it into a single synchronized transport stream or file. The single stream is received and decoded by the HD 3D Decoder as full-left and full-right playout, or has the option for side-by-side monitoring.



Key features include:

