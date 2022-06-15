Streambox Integrates Spectra, Iris Software With BlackMagic Design Devices

FREEMONT, Calif.—Streambox has integrated its Spectra and Iris software streaming encoding and decoding solutions for use with Blackmagic Design’s family of UltraStudio and DeckLink capture and playback devices, Streambox said today.

The software works with Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post-production software to create a post-production cloud-enabled workflow that ensures professionals can see the same high-level images wherever they are working as they would in local monitoring, it said.

Streambox products reliably stream and display live, high-quality video, up to 4K 12-bit, across public and private networks, enabling everything from contribution to remote collaborative workflows, it said.

Streambox’s Spectra and Iris product lines both integrate with DaVinci Resolve Studio using industry standard APIs and can now be used with any model of UltraStudio or DeckLink.

“By giving our customers the ability to work with any of Blackmagic’s capture and playback products, they can have an end-to-end Streambox software workflow,” said Streambox CEO Bob Hildeman.

The integration supports DaVinci Resolve and other professional products for use on premise or in the cloud, giving users confidence they will be viewing and working on the same high-quality images in either case, he added.

Spectra offers high-performance streaming media encoding to those using cloud-based applications. It provides the ability to view fully accurate, high-quality versions of media with low latency. Spectra also can deliver a high-quality, low-latency stream to multiple remote collaborators using DaVinci Resolve Studio anywhere in the world, Streambox said.

On the remote client side, Streambox Iris allows users to create a software decoder supported by all Blackmagic UltraStudio devices, giving them the ability to connect to any SDI or HDMI professional monitor for the highest quality output, it said.

Demand for easy encoding and decoding high-quality images within Streambox workflows in the cloud has grown with the increased use of DaVinci Resolve Studio and the recently announced Blackmagic Cloud workflow, the company said.