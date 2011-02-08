Streambox develops low-latency 3-D encoder

Streambox has developed a low-latency, full-resolution, 4:2:2 3-D encoder/decoder. The HD 3-D unit is built on the company’s ACT-L3 video compression technology and includes all advanced video and networking features found in existing Streambox professional video products.

The 1RU solution is ideal for industries focusing on professional-quality 3-D video acquisitions, such as post production and sports broadcasting.

The full-frame HD, low-latency 3-D video compression enables much higher-quality 3-D video contribution over IP, while reducing bandwidth and transmission costs, according to Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO of Streambox.

“Now, Streambox allows 3-D content to be delivered within pre-existing HD bandwidth infrastructures currently being utilized for 2-D,” he said. “Essentially, if you have a 2-D HD workflow, Streambox 3-D can be implemented without acquiring additional bandwidth or equipment beyond Streambox 3-D transport for full-HD 3-D video transmission.”

Designed for low-bandwidth HD 3-D video acquisition and transport, the Streambox 3-D encoder/decoder enables users to capture and transmit live and file-based 3-D video over IP networks. It offers forward error correction and bandwidth-shaping technologies to reduce packet loss, network jitter and buffering.

The encoder captures the full-frame left and full-frame right HD 3-D video from the source and compresses it into a single synchronized transport stream or file. The single stream is received and decoded by the HD 3-D decoder as full-left and full-right playout, and optionally side-by-side monitoring.