Stratus Chooses Myers for Content Management

Northampton, Mass. –– Stratus Broadcast Solutions, has integrated the Myers Information Systems ProTrack television suite at the central hub facility in Davenport, Iowa. It supports WYCC, a Chicago-area PBS member station, which hired Stratus to provide master control and trafficking services.



Using the cloud-based ProHost solution, Myers temporarily assumed responsibility for program scheduling and trafficking services while adjusting the interface between Stratus and WYCC. The ProTrack database was then transitioned to a physical server.



“The Joint Master Control (JMC) service model has become a core operational option in both the commercial and public television station communities. The efficiencies of the shared services infrastructure reduces the capital need and creates an innovative profitability model for the local broadcaster,” said Marc Jaromin, Stratus president and CEO.



The ProTrack suite is available in both radio and television editions and offers scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities.



