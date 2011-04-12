Strategy & Technology showcases S&T Player at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show this week in Las Vegas, Strategy & Technology (S&T) is featuring its S&T Player application that offers a configurable and customizable OTT video delivery solution for the MHEG Interaction Channel (MHEG-IC), supporting navigation to discover content and playback control.

S&T Player also enables the use of playlists so that, for example, a sequence of commercials and program segments can be served to the receiver that then pulls each video item in sequence. Logging of playback progress is also supported, enabling the introduction of accurate audience measurement for advertising.

The MHEG-IC version of S&T Player runs on receivers conforming to the DTG D-Book 6.2.1 specification, which includes HD graphics and AES encryption of streamed media.

