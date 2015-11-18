Steve McCracken Joins ASG Technical Services Team

Steve McCracken



EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group has officially announced that Steve McCracken has joined the company’s Technical Service Team as a systems engineer. McCracken, who is based in Southern California, joined ASG back in August. McCracken previously worked as a senior systems engineer for DigitalFilm Tree, as a systems engineer for Apple, technical manager for Key Code Media, director of engineering and technology services at MelroseMAC, and a consulting engineer for HomeRun Media.

ASG is a provider of engineering, systems, integration, support and training for the broadcast industry with offices all across the U.S.