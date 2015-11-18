Steve McCracken Joins ASG Technical Services Team
Steve McCracken
EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group has officially announced that Steve McCracken has joined the company’s Technical Service Team as a systems engineer. McCracken, who is based in Southern California, joined ASG back in August. McCracken previously worked as a senior systems engineer for DigitalFilm Tree, as a systems engineer for Apple, technical manager for Key Code Media, director of engineering and technology services at MelroseMAC, and a consulting engineer for HomeRun Media.
ASG is a provider of engineering, systems, integration, support and training for the broadcast industry with offices all across the U.S.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox