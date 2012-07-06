Steve Lillywhite to give keynote address at 133rd AES Convention

Steve Lillywhite has been producing hit records for three decades, a fact that the Queen of England recognized earlier this year when she made him a Commander of the British Empire. Lillywhite, who has worked with The Rolling Stones, David Byrne, U2, and the Dave Matthews Band, has most recently been in the studio with Matthews and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Attendees of the 133rd AES Convention, to be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on Oct. 26-29, 2012, will have the benefit of hearing Lillywhite, a former Producer Of The Year Grammy-winner, give them his insights and tips on the art of producing contemporary records, a skill set that can be applied to any area of the audio industry.

For more details on the AES Convention, visit http://www.aes.org.