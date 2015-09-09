Steve Bray Joins Baron as Director of Broadcast Meteorology

HUNSTVILLE, ALA.—Baron, a provider of meteorological hardware, software and data, has announced that Steve Bray has been added to the broadcast team in the position of director of broadcast meteorology. Bray will work with Baron’s broadcast clients to produce and highlight engaging weather content for audiences.

Steve Bray

Bray joins Baron from WISH-TV in Indianapolis, where he served as CW-affiliated station’s news director. Bray held multiple positions at WISH-TV, including meteorologist, chief meteorologist, news and weather operations manager, and science and technology editor.

At Baron, Bray will develop strategies with the broadcast team to expand customer service offerings, as well as continue his studies on the evolution of the broadcast television industry.