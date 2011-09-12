SterGen advances stereo 3-D conversion for sports production

At IBC2011, Vizrt partner SterGen High-Tech Ltd. displayed a streamlined, cost-effective solution to the financial and technical challenges hampering live 3-D production.

This patented technology, which enables real-time conversion of 2D camera feeds and footage into true stereoscopic 3-D, was on display at the Vizrt booth at IBC and features new modules that can automatically calculate the interocular distance of virtual camera lenses to make conversion of 2-D material fast and easy. It can be used for both existing content and live events.

SterGen also unveiled its new Tennis and Golf Blades, part of a series of products that provide algorithmic signal processing tailored to the unique attributes of a particular sport. The blades work in conjunction with the SterGen Live Engine, the powerful core stereo 3-D processor at the heart of all SterGen products that also supports general-purpose algorithms that can convert general scenes (not sport specific) to 3-D. SterGen released its football (soccer) blade last spring and has other sports blades in development.

SterGen also announced its 3-D Enhancement offering, which is targeted to native 3-D sport production to combat the ‘3-D flatness’ experienced during high point of view/wide shots during sporting events. In its 3-D enhancement mode, SterGen receives the 3-D camera feed and provides real time control over the 3-D disparity budget and convergence effect. It provides an optimal 3-D viewer experience and allows the broadcaster to create different 3-D outputs for multiple screens — TVs, PCs, tablets and phones.

SterGen has full operational flexibility, and it can be used anywhere in the 3-D production path — including stadiums, studios, cable head-ends or the IP cloud.

Vizrt invested in SterGen High-Tech Ltd. in 2010 because 2D to 3-D conversion technology complements Vizrt’s own 3-D production workflow.