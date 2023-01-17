Stephen Gregory Barr Named SVP, Non-Traditional Revenue, CBS Stations

NEW YORK—Multiplatform media business development executive Stephen Gregory Barr has been named senior vice president of non-traditional revenue for CBS Stations.

Barr will be responsible for working with the sales teams at the group’s 27 local stations and spearhead the creation and execution of new business initiatives and the development of strategic cross-platform sales opportunities involving CBS-owned television stations, the group’s local news streaming channels, websites and other properties. He is assuming his new role as of Jan. 17 and reports directly to Julio Marenghi, president, sales, CBS Stations.

Barr is joining CBS Stations from Univision Communications, where he served as vice president, business development since 2021. His background also includes serving in revenue leadership roles for media brands that include Ebony, Jet, InStyle, OK!

“We are excited to have Stephen bring his wealth of experience as a true innovator as a business development leader at several top media companies,” Marenghi said. “He is highly regarded by his peers and we look forward to having him work with our teams across the country to develop creative advertising solutions for our clients across our full portfolio of linear, streaming and digital platforms.”

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to join the CBS Stations family and be a part of a group that is reimagining how an iconic brand can best serve local communities and business partners,” Barr said. “It’s great to be on board and have the honor of working alongside the many outstanding sales professionals we have here as we work together to develop new opportunities for our clients.”

Barr has an M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a Juris Master from Cornell Law School and a master's degree from New York University. In addition, he is a graduate of the Strategy & Organization Executive Management Program for Media Professionals at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and holds a bachelor's degree from Morehouse College.