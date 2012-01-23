Stations Pick Up WeatherNation



GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO.: KARE-TV in Minneapolis has picked up service from WeatherNation TV, Inc., along with KMYA-TV in Little Rock, Ark., and KFDF-TV in Northwest Arkansas and Monroe, La.



WeatherNation TV is an all weather news format, delivering 24/7 coverage of current weather events. It was launched on Facebook in June by a startup in Denver and started negotiating with cable systems and broadcasters for carriage, according to the Denver Business Journal.



It doesn’t list a specific number of followers or friends, but rather 18,282 “likes,” and 886 “talking about this.” The startup also doesn’t indicate the extent of WeatherNation’s carriage on cable or secondary broadcast diginets.



The Washington Post did a profile of the company and its founder, Paul Douglas, last August. Douglas told the Post that WeatherNation runs national weather news as well as areal coverage of six regions of the United States. The meteorologists at WeatherNation use video and graphics technology from Baron Services and Weather Central among others.



