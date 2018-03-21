Stadium Sports Network Opens New Studio at United Center

CHICAGO—Stadium opened a new studio this week and expanded office space in the atrium at Chicago’s United Center, the 24/7 all-platform sports network said.

“As the only national sports network originating from the Midwest, we’re extremely excited with the quality, location and visibility of our new home,” said Jason Coyle, CEO of Stadium. “The location embeds Stadium in the middle of the action and further reinforces our unique perspective on the national conversation.”

The new studio is the latest step in Stadium’s production and programming evolution. The facility features a polished news desk setting that can be converted into an intimate lounge for interviews with visitors to the set.

Built by Artform, the set can be adapted to accommodate a variety of show formats in addition to news. Plans call for the sports network to originate more than 1,000 hours of live, original studio programming from the new space in its first year, Stadium said. Live and classic games will also be produced and aired from the new studio.

The facility is also home to master control operations and integrated control rooms for live studio and live event production as well as new office space.

Stadium began its 24/7 linear operation in August 2017. Since then, it has grown its distribution footprint to more than 75 markets, or 58 percent of the country covering over 18 million households. It is also retransmitted to 25 cable markets around the country.

More information is available on the Stadium website. Here is a clip of the new studio in use.