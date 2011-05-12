SSL V3 software adds functionality to C10 HD console

Solid State Logic announced new V3 software for its C10 HD compact broadcast console at the 2011 NAB Show. The new V3 software release introduces a range of new features and options that expand the capabilities of the C10 HD.

The C10 combines large console power and features in a compact, affordable and intuitive package. A range of automated features and simplified controls make the C10 appropriate for environments where users of varying skill levels will operate the console.

Among the highlights of the new software is C-Play, which integrates a professional audio playout system into the console surface, delivering superior ergonomics for the operator and integrated recall of playlists with console projects. Compatibility with external studio systems also is significantly enhanced. V3 includes integration with the Mosart Medialab newscast automation system.