Spectrum Launches Spectrum News+

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum News has launched Spectrum News+, a new streaming news network that provides reporting from more than 30 newsrooms across the country.

Spectrum News+ is designed to complement Spectrum News’ portfolio of over 30 local TV news networks and is available to Spectrum residential customers nationwide, including those who do not live in an existing Spectrum News market, via the Spectrum News mobile app and Roku and Apple TV streaming devices.

“By combining the power of our deeply-rooted local newsrooms with objective coverage of the day’s headlines, we are helping our audiences connect with their communities while also providing them with a comprehensive view of the world around them,” said Alison Hellman, senior vice president, Spectrum News. “The launch of Spectrum News+ will allow even more of our customers to have access to our news coverage, and furthers our commitment to and investment in providing meaningful news to our audiences wherever they are, and however they want to watch it.”

Spectrum News+ offers 24-hours of continuous news content Monday through Friday, with plans to expand to 24/7 by the summer. Programming features the best of Spectrum News’ local reporting, leveraging the expertise of its local journalists, anchors and Washington D.C. Bureau reporters to cover news and events that are relevant across the country.

The launch builds on an ongoing investment in local news by the cable operator, which is Charter’s consumer-facing brand.

Over the past few years, Spectrum News has launched linear TV news networks in seven states; introduced a mobile news app that has more than two million downloads; debuted three digital-only local news operations; and, late last year launched its local news app on Roku and Apple TV, underscoring its commitment to make Spectrum News available and accessible to audiences on whichever platform they prefer.

Among Spectrum customers, Spectrum News consistently outperforms the major cable and broadcast news networks, averaging more than 2.5 million viewing households each month across its linear and digital platforms that span across the country in California, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin, the company said.