Southern Illinois University Adds Telecast Fiber



The athletics department at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has recently upgraded its video master control and production facilities, incorporating Telecast Fiber System’s Copperhead and Python II fiber optic technologies as part of the revamping.



“The Telecast Fiber Systems equipment has worked flawlessly from day one, and the quality of the video sent up from the CopperHead systems is fantastic,” said Chris Hagstrom, director of video services for the Southern Illinois University athletics department. “Our fans are raving about the clarity of the video on the boards. Plus, the ability to manage all of our video and audio camera signals within a single box makes our lives so much easier during game production.”



Media Support Group, a Lubbock, Texas-based systems integrator, handled the installation and overall project management associated with the renovation. Telecast fiber optic technology is used for two-way connectivity between the facility control room and the school’s arena and stadium complexes, with some cable runs spanning 2,000 feet.



