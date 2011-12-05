Sound Devices Offers Firmware Update for Portable Video Recorders



REEDSBURG, WI.: Sound Devices, which designs and manufactures portable audio and video products for field production, has released an update for its PIX 220 and PIX 240 lines of portable production video recorders.



Firmware version 1.03 offers PIX 240 users record stop/start flag support for all major camera manufacturers, plus time code support over HDMI for Sony FS 100 and other Sony NEX cameras, Sound Devices says. Additionally, “setup menu” customization and numerous other upgrades have been introduced. Those new features are available as a no-charge firmware update to all PIX 220 and PIX 240 users.



“This software update for the PIX 220 and PIX 240 demonstrates our awareness and responsiveness of our video customers’ needs,” said Paul Isaacs, Sound Devices’ technical development manager. “These updates are taken directly from the requirements of our customers,” he said, adding Sound Devices investigates new ways to add features and value for its users.



PIX 220 and PIX 240 connect to cameras with HDMI (plus SDI on the PIX 240) and record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast, the company says. The PIX 240 adds even more flexibility, with its time code and sync generator, and simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs.



Firmware revision 1.03 adds support for SDI record stop/start flags for Canon, Sony and ARRI cameras. That is in addition to the PIX 240’s existing support for RED and Panasonic cameras. SDI flag support allows users to control the PIX 240 directly from the camera without the need for time code adjustments. In addition, the PIX 240 now supports time code over HDMI for Sony FS100 and other Sony NEX cameras, the company says.



