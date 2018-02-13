Sound Devices Acquires Audio Limited

REEDSBURG, WIS. & WATFORD, ENGLAND—Audio Limited will now fall under the banner of Sound Devices, LLC., as Sound Devices has announced the acquisition, making Audio Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Audio Limited is a U.K.-based manufacturer of radio microphone systems for film and television. After the acquisition, Audio Limited will continue to operate out of its Watford, England offices, including the design and engineering of RF products. Kishore Patel and Lee Stone will continue as managing and technical director, respectively.

Beginning in February 2018, Sound Devices will distribute Audio Limited’s A10 Digital Wireless microphone in North America. Audio Limited began distributing Sound Devices products in the U.K. in January 2018.