Sony’s 4K Ultra HD Titles Available

LOS ANGELES-- Sony released the titles of the 4K movies it will bundle with its new 4K home theater system. The system includes an 84-inch 4K LED TV, an Xperia Tablet S that serves as a remote control, and a video player with 10 pre-loaded 4K feature films:



“The Amazing Spiderman,” “Total Recall (2012),” “The Karate Kid (2010),” “Salt,” “Battle Los Angeles,” “The Other Guys,” “Bad Teacher,” “That’s My Boy,” “Taxi Driver,” and “The Bridge on the River Kwai.”



Sony announced about a week ago that it would bundle 4K content with its Ultra HD sets, because there is no other 4K content available. The company notes that its Sony XBR-84X900 TV “already upscales all video inputs,” including Blu-ray disc titles, to “near-4K resolution.”



In addition to the full-length features, the 4K player will come pre-loaded with “a gallery of 4K video shorts,” Sony said, including material from Red Bull Media. The player is also “designed to be updated with additional 4K titles and video clips. More delivery solutions will continue to evolve rapidly, with further product and content announcements coming shortly.”