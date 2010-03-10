Sony Rolls to NAB In 3D



At NAB, Sony will demo its new 3D-capable HD video production truck, a joint project with All Mobile Video. Sony will also highlight its full line of HD broadcast and production technologies including its cameras, camcorders and switchers.



Sony and AMV have combined their technology resources to build a new fully 3D-capable, cine-enabled HD video production truck. The new truck is expected to handle a range of projects, from sports to live events to entertainment. The 53-foot double Expando, which will be similar in design to AMV's current Titan unit, will feature 3Ality Digital 3D rigs using Sony HDC-1500 cameras, as well as Sony's MVS-8000G production switcher, SRW recording decks and HD production monitors.



Sony will also be showcasing its new resolution-independent multiformat ingest and transcoder platform. Based on Cell processor technology, with up to 128 cores per workstation, each system can be configured to meet a number of challenges faced by broadcasters and post-production facilities. Each system can simultaneously ingest content from up to four high-definition VTRs (four sampling 4:2:2, or two sampling 4:4:4 signals) in parallel.





Sony HDC-P1 POV camera Sony's new HDC-P1 full HD compact multipurpose camera will be on display. It is unique among other competitive "point-of-view" type cameras for combining 2/3-inch CCD technology and a two-disc filter servo in a small and lightweight design. The camera is also capable of 2D and 3D operation, when used in a 3D camera rig configuration. It delivers 2.2 million pixels, a 14-bit A/-D converter and sensitivity of F10 at 1080/59.94i. It supports a range of recording formats including 1080/50i., 59.94i and 720/50P, 59.94P, with 23.98PsF, 24PsF, 25PsF, and 29.97PsF capabilities available as options through software upgrades.



Sony will highlight its new HSC-300 and HXC-100 cameras. Both cameras use Sony's digital triax transmission technology, which allows customers to use their facility's existing triax cable infrastructures for a seamless transition to digital transmission and ultimately to HD. Both models feature a 2/3-inch Power HAD FX CCD with 2.2 million pixels, and are switchable between 1080i and 720P 50/60 Hz, with 525i and 625 SD modes available from the camera head and CCU. They offer comprehensive image controls with wide dynamic range and a 14-bit A/D.



Sony will also show its new MVS-6000 production switcher. The new multiformat switcher is expandable with up to 49 inputs, and is available in configurations up to 2.5ME. At the heart of the MVS-6000 switcher is Sony's new "System on a Chip" image processor. This technology embeds keyer and DME processing within the switcher's CPU, and enables multiformat switching, multiple key channels, transitions and DME functions to be carried out on one chip.



Sony will also be displaying its HXR-NX5U professional camcorder that implements the AVCHD format, as well as the new PMW-350 and PMW-EX1R camcorders that feature 1440x1080 recording mode at 35Mbps.



Sony will be at Booth C11001.



