Sony Pictures Entertainment Launches Its First LED Virtual Production Stage

CULVER CITY Ca.—Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has unveiled its first LED virtual production stage located at Sony Innovation Studios (SIS), a division of SPE, on the Sony Pictures Studios lot here. The new stage is the world’s largest using Sony’s high brightness and wide color gamut Crystal LED display panels, which were created in collaboration with top engineers at SPE for use in virtual production.

The establishment of this LED stage allows SIS to expand its virtual production workflow across various entertainment platforms and to seamlessly merge the real and virtual worlds with its award-winning Atom View technology and proprietary stage-integration software.

Masaki Nakayama, Senior Vice President and Head of Sony Innovation Studios commented: “We have been developing our virtual production technology since its inception in 2018. Our new LED stage is a milestone to further enhance our technology. The combination of photo-realistic visuals and intuitive virtual production workflows enables creators to focus on telling impactful stories in radically new ways.”

“Virtual Production is revolutionizing the way we create film and TV. By harnessing virtual production technology within SPE, we are giving content creators essential tools to more fully realize their vision,” says Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. Virtual production is one of the key areas where we can provide new value and support creators to unleash their creativity through the power of technology,” says Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO of Sony Group Corp.

Sony Innovation Studios is a state-of-the-art facility launched in June 2018 to empower storytellers around the world to produce content using new technologies, tools and techniques.