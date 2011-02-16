Sony Intros OLED Monitors



RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIF.: Sony is growing its OLED line, literally. The vendor this week unveiled two new OLED reference monitors in screen sizes suitable for racks and trucks. The new BVM-E 17- and 25-inch OLEDs follow the introduction of a 7-inch OLED reference monitor at last year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.



The 25-inch is being displayed at the HPA Technology Retreat beside a cathode-ray and a liquid crystal display monitor. The footage consisted mostly of still images, so it was not possible to assess motion blur, and the CRT had flicker because of the source material, but was adequate for color comparison. The OLED appeared sharp and true from a wide arc of viewing angles. The OLED technology is being presented as a replacement for CRT monitors.



One of the key features of these two new Trimaster EL series models is the use of top-emission technology, which is said to be more efficient than the bottom-emission lighting used previously. This “Super Top Emission” technology, as Sony calls it, involves a “micro-cavity structure and incorporates color filters. The micro-cavity structure uses an optical resonance effect to enhance color purity and improve light-emission efficiency.”



The Trimaster siblings sport 1920 x 1080 resolution, 10-bit drivers; 3Gbps, HD, SD-SDI, and HDMI ports, DisplayPort; plus optional ports for up to four input adapters. They have 3D signal analysis functions, a 30,000-hour lifespan.



Sony says that the 25-inch version will start shipping in mid-April and the 17-inch monitor is expected to be available in June. The 17-inch is reportedly priced at around 1.3 million yen (US$15,500); the larger one at around 2.5 million yen (US$30,000).



-- Television Broadcast



