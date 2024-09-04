Sony Introduces HDC-P50A Multi-Purpose Camera

SYDNEY—Sony is launching the HDC-P50A, a compact and lightweight multi-purpose camera with a 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor that features global shutter function and offers high flexibility in terms of installation.

In addition to the camera, Sony also announced two 16.5-inch 4K TRIMASTER HX monitors for live production.

The HDC-P50A and a prototype of the new BVM-HX1710N monitor will be on display Sept. 13-16 in Sony’s booth at International Broadcasting Convention’s IBC2024, in Amsterdam.

The new HDC-P50A camera inherits the features and performance of the existing multi-purpose camera Sony HDC-P50, Sony reported. In addition to SDI outputs from the camera body, it also supports IP transmission using SMPTE ST 2110, which is increasingly adopted in the broadcasting and live production industry. Furthermore, it can be connected to a camera control unit, enabling flexible operation even in shooting environments where the camera is distant from the control room. It also comes with the variable ND filter unit HKC-VND50 (optional). With its compact and lightweight design, it can be utilized in various scenarios such as shooting in hard-to-reach locations, aerial shots from helicopters, and capturing content with cranes or wire cams, Sony explained.

With its built-in IP transmission features, the HDC-P50A joins Sony’s ever widening Networked Live ecosystem. It can be connected to the camera control network adapter CNA-2 to enable centralised monitoring and remote operations, the company reported.

The HDC-P50A is equipped with the same 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor and prism as the HDC-3500 and HDC-5500 cameras, delivering the same colour reproduction performance. This makes it easy to integrate into existing systems.

“We’re seeing an increasing demand for high-quality video production in events such as sports and live performances, as well as a growing need for automation and IP compatibility in live production. With the release of this camera, Sony aims to meet the ever-diversifying needs of the video production industry”, says Anthony Kable, CCS group manager, Sony Australia.

With the optional license HZC-SFP5A, the HDC-P50A can directly output in IP using SMPTE ST 2110. This enables standalone camera compatibility with AMWA NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications). It allows for direct IP output without the need for additional hardware and supports IP Tally, making it suitable as a compact camera in IP based studios. Additionally, by connecting to the IP camera extension adapter HDCE-TX50 or the camera control units HDCU-5000 and HDCU-5500, the camera delivers IP input/output and high frame rate output, Sony reported.

This camera is compatible with the camera control units HDCU-5000 and HDCU-5500, as well as the IP camera extension adapter HDCE-TX50. The camera control units and IP extension adapter allow for long-distance connections of up to 10km using single-mode fiber, making it possible to utilize them in shooting locations that are far away from the relay vehicle system, for example in golf broadcasts. When connected to the camera control unit, it enables slow-motion shooting at up to 4 times the speed in 4K and up to 8 times the speed in HD.

The compact and lightweight design offers high flexibility in installation, making it suitable for shooting in hard-to-reach or elevated locations. It can be used for simple shooting with a remote pan-tilt unit, as well as capturing various angles in sports and live events, among other scenes.

The HDC-P50A is equipped with the same 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K image sensor and prism as the multi-format HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 system cameras, covering a wide colour gamut including BT.2020 and S-Gamut3". It allows for easy color matching when adding to existing camera systems, Sony reported.

In addition, Sony launched a new pair of professional shading monitors, BVM-HX1710 and BVM-HX1710N. They combine True Black Reproduction, High Dynamic Range, and a Peak Luminance of 3,000 Nits, for live production and critical image viewing and evaluation applications.

Unique to the BVM-HX1710N is SMPTE 2110 IP support, which adds Networked Live compatibility to complement Sony’s ecosystem. Both models provide SDI and HDMI interfaces. The new offerings employ Sony’s latest dual-cell technology, adopted from the company’s flagship BVM-HX3110 critical grading monitor. They also feature accurate color reproduction, deep blacks ideal for shading, high dynamic range, a wide viewing angle, and a peak luminance of 3,000 nits. The monitors are planned to be available in mid-2025, Sony reported.

“Building on the breakthroughs established with Sony’s recent color grading monitor, the BVM-HX3110, our latest monitors work effortlessly alongside our larger lineup providing a similar user experience, panel and menu structure, while easily color matching and integrating with Sony’s professional monitor ecosystem to ensure consistency,” said Anthony Kable, CCS Group Manager, Sony Australia. “Designed with live productions in mind, the BVM-HX1710 and BVM-HX1710N offer comprehensive monitoring solutions in a standard 6U height perfect for rack mounting. The monitors offer a standard tool kit of powerful on-board features, as well as a range of options for increased versatility and future planning.”

Standard features of the new models include real-time onboard scopes, multi-screen modes, interlace, and tetrahedral LUT (Look Up Table) processing.

Available optional enhancement tools for these models include the following licenses, among others:

BVML-F10: Fast response license

BVML-H10: HDR-SDR conversion output license

BVML-S10: Signal conversion output license

BVML-T10: 3D LUT output license

BVML-JD10: JPEG XS decoder license (for the BVM-HX1710N)

BVML-SN10: SNMP license (for the BVM-HX1710N)

An optional new monitor control unit for multi-monitor control, the BVMK-R10, is also expected to be released in late 2024. It features illuminated buttons and a small menu screen to accommodate use in trucks and studios. In addition, a new stand kit, protection panel, mounting brackets, and an extension cable, planned for mid- 2025, will enable seamless integration with the latest monitors.

