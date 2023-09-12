Sony Introduces BURANO CineAlta Family Digital Cinema Camera

SYDNEY—Sony has unveiled its new BURANO camera, part of the company’s CineAlta lineup, featuring a sensor that matches the color science of the VENICE 2.

Sony has designed BURANO specifically for single-camera operators and small crew and has built in-body image stabilization into the PL-Mount digital cinema camera. It combines exceptional image quality and high mobility, the company said.

The camera’s compact housing includes a thinner-than-before electronically variable ND filter structure along with the optical image stabilization mechanism. When removing the PL lens mount, the camera can be used with E-mount lenses. It supports fast hybrid AF and subject recognition AF, even for fast-moving subjects, it said.

Using the color science of the VENICE cameras, BURANO features an 8.6K full-frame sensor that shares most of the VENICE 2 specifications, enabling it to work alongside that camera in all types of productions. The sensor features dual base ISO of 800 and 3200 and 16 stops of latitude.

Like all cameras in Sony's full-frame Cinema Line, BURANO will have the ability to shoot at full-frame, Super 35. It also features a desqueeze function for anamorphic lenses. It can film at frame rates that include up to 8K at 30 frames per second, 6K at 60 frames per second or 4K at 120 frames per second.

BURANO is housed in a rugged magnesium chassis, making it suitable for filming in the most challenging environments.

The new camera offers:

Built-in optical image stabilization leveraging a mechanism and control algorithm developed for the Alpha series of mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras that can be used with an E- or PL-Mount lens.

Variable ND filter for added control and exposure optimization.

FE-mount lens support.

Body design improvements based on input from filmmakers, such as all menu buttons positioned on the camera operator’s side.

Recording format flexibility, including support for the new XAVC H for 8K, XAVC and X-OCN LT.

Support for various log recording modes, including S-Gamut3 and S-Gamut3 Cine.

The BURANO and new GP-VR100 Grip Remote Control (sold separately) and CFexpress Type B memory cards, CEB-G1920T (1920 GB)/ CEB-G960T (960 GB), will be available in Australia and New Zealand beginning in early 2024.