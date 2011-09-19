Sony Integrates Amberfin iCR with Sony Media Backbone



BASINGSTOKE, UK: Sony has integrated AmberFin’s iCR file-based content ingest and transcoding system file with Sony’s Media Backbone workflow orchestration and integration platform, a workflow orchestration and integration platform.



Sony’s Media Backbone simplifies the integration of Digital Production Islands within a tapeless production environment. Production islands are connected by a common service bus (ESB) that enables services and resources to be consolidated and shared throughout the enterprise.



At IBC in Amsterdam, AmberFin reported that an interface between its iCR platform and Sony’s Media Backbone Conductor already supports file-based media transcoding operations and that similar interfaces are in development which will complete the ingest solution using iCR.



The flexibility and versatility of Sony’s Media Backbone Conductor centers on its inherent enables customers to combine a range of third party platforms depending on their requirements, according to Nick Smith, Business Development Manager of Sony Europe. “Customers are looking to make their processes run as efficiently as possible, and streamlining the number of systems that users have to interact with is vital. Together, Sony and Amberfin have created a very elegant interface between the two platforms.”



Job requests and associated metadata generated by Media Backbone Conductor appear directly within the Amberfin GUI requiring no need for switching between GUIs and systems. Smith adds “This level of transparency provides a more enjoyable experience for the users who can focus on delivering greater value for the business.”



AmberFin iCR integration reinforces the adaptability and agility of the system architecture that Media Backbone Conductor provides, enabling greater automation and driving efficiency gains within media facilities of all sizes and scales.



