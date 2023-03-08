Sony Inks Its First CTV Live Streaming Deal With Vidgo
Owners of Sony connected TVs get a 30-day free trial to 150+ live Vidgo channels
SALT LAKE CITY—Sony and Vidgo have announced a new deal bringing Vidgo’s premiere streaming service to millions of Sony smart TV viewers in the U.S.
The agreement will make the Vidgo vMVPD streaming app available on Sony connected TVs and provide new and existing Sony TV owners with a free 30-day trial.
“We couldn't be more excited to partner with Sony, a global leader and innovator, to include Vidgo prominently on their Sony smart TV homepage, making it easier than ever to access Vidgo’s 40,000 titles live, linear and on-demand,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO of Vidgo.
Vidgo is offering all new and existing Sony TV users across the country a free 30-day trial to its Vidgo Premium package – a value of $79.95 per month – with no obligation for a contract. With this 30-day free trial, Sony smart TV customers can access Vidgo’s extensive lineup of more than 150 television networks featuring live sports, news and entertainment, along with an expansive library of on-demand content including over 40,000 shows, movies and documentaries.
