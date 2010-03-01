Sony expands HD videoconferencing lineup

Sony is now offering a new high-definition videoconferencing system, the PCS-XG55, which delivers up to 720p/60 fps resolution. The complete system includes the PCS-XG55S HD codec unit, the PCSA-CXG80 HD camera unit, PCS-A1 microphone and PCS-RF1 RF remote commander.

The PCS-XG55 system is backward-compatible with current models in Sony’s videoconferencing line, and also offers users a range of unique features.

Leveraging Sony’s BrightFace camera technology, the new system delivers improved image quality and smooth video motion. The system’s high frame rate and high-resolution codec (1280 x 720 60fps/30fps) includes a newly developed real-time adaptive contrast optimization technology that uses brightness information in each pixel and optimizes the contrast in an image’s bright and dark parts separately. This is a key factor in creating clear pictures and optimal color tone for a range of room environments, including low-light and back-lit situations.

The system also offers a variety of collaboration tools, with H.239 dual stream capability. As a result, both video and presentation data can be transferred smoothly at 30fps, and users can send H.264 720/30p and H.264 XGA/30fps streams simultaneously. Both live camera view and animated PowerPoint data, for example, can be displayed in HD on two different screens or projectors at a remote site.

A Video Annotation function allows users to clearly point out specific parts in an image by simply writing on a tablet. (This requires an optional third-party pen tablet input device.) Advanced audio capabilities deliver clear and natural-sounding stereo audio (MPEG-4 AAC-LC and AAC-LD Stereo 22kHz for aux input; MPEG-4 AAC-LC and AAC-LD Stereo 14kHz for MIC input). It also supports embedded stereo and mono echo-canceling functions, and enables remote communication playback of high-quality formats such as Super Audio CD.

The PCS-XG55 system will be available in April. The system will be available in the United States through Spire Global, Sony Electronics’ distributor and servicer for its IPELA line of IP-based video conferencing endpoints and accessory products.