Sony Adds Video Conferencing to Bravia TVs

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has announced that video conferencing features from Zoom Video Communications will be coming to Bravia TVs that are compatible with the Bravia CAM.

Sony's Bravia TVs are the first TV brand to support the Zoom for TV app on Google Play Store.

Sony said the partnership will allow users to easily connect with friends, family, and colleagues for video calls and meetings from the comfort of their living room.

The companies explained that the video communication, screen sharing, and collaboration tools on the Zoom app can be accessed in three simple steps: attach the Bravia CAM to the TV, install the Zoom application and launch the app with the TV's remote.

"We are excited to partner with Zoom to bring video conferencing to our Bravia TVs, making Zoom services available on the Android TV platform" said Shusuke Tomonaga, head of Bravia TV product design, Product Technology Center, Sony Corporation. "This partnership will make it possible for our customers to enjoy more realistic video communication on a large TV screen in the living room, enabling them to be more connected with the people they care about, whether they are working from home, learning remotely, or just catching up with friends and family."