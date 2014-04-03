Sony and FIFA Announced 4K World Cup Coverage

TOKYO—Sony and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association announced that they will collaborate on a range of 4K initiatives at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, including production of the Official 2014 FIFA World Cup Film in 4K Ultra HD, and produce three full matches in 4K to further promote the growth of 4K content. World football’s flagship event will be held in Brazil from June 12 to July 13.



Sony and FIFA will jointly produce the Official 2014 FIFA World Cup Film in 4K. The film will include a selection of games, including the final. The Official 4K Film is due to be distributed online by FIFA via 4K content distribution services after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



FIFA will leverage Sony’s pro 4K equipment within its 4K live production workflow processes at the 2014 FIFA World Cup to film one match from the round of 16 to be held on 28 June 28, one quarter-final on July 4, and the final on 13 July 13 at the Estadio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. Sony will be providing technical support to FIFA, including the development of a 4K live production system. Sony’s products and technology, including its PMW-F55 CineAlta 4K live camera, the PWS-4400 4K multiport AV storage unit, the PVM-X300 4K LCD monitor and MXS-7000X 4K multiformat switcher will be used to film the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The filmed 4K footage will be compiled into the Official 4K Film.



At Sony’s commercial display booths located within some of the 2014 FIFA World Cup stadiums and at the FIFA-hosted HD public-viewing “FIFA Fan Fest” events to be held in Brazil, visitors will be able to view Official 4K Film trailers produced in 4K/60P with match action, as will those visiting Sony showrooms on 4K-compatible Bravia TVs.