Sonnet Technologies provides Sonnet Fusion storage systems to Inspiration Network

INSP — The Inspiration Network, a television network dedicated to family-friendly and inspirational programming — has added Sonnet Technologies' Fusion DX800RAID eight-drive RAID SATA storage system and Fusion D400QR5 desktop four-drive RAID storage appliance.

Both systems provide reliable and flexible locally attached storage for the network's video editing and production teams.



The four-drive Fusion D400QR5 features internal RAID 5 support to deliver data protection in the event of a drive failure. The system offers a quad interface for flexible connectivity, and delivers data transfers up to 220MB/s read and 210MB/s write when connected via eSATA and with its drives configured as a RAID 5 set. INSP chose the D400QR5 for its rough-cut editing suites to support multistream video editing, before the video is sent to a Final Cut Pro finishing station.

