Solid State Logic To Feature System T Immersive, NGA Workflows At 2023 NAB Show

BEGBROKE, U.K.—Solid State Logic will unveil its latest immersive and Next Generation Audio (NGA) production workflows for live-to-air broadcast as well as feature its forthcoming SSL Live V5.2 software and advanced DAW controllers and interfaces at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The company has developed a no-compromise immersive/NGA production toolkit for its System T platform, offering object- and channel-based immersive production, delivered with workflows and features specifically designed to make producing next-generation content simple and effective, it said.

The System T immersive production toolkit includes:

Immersive channel and bus formats with integrated XYZ and rotational Theta 3D panning.

Intelligent immersive up/downmixing functions.

Comprehensive range of immersive effects, including delay, dynamics, EQ and modulation.

360-degree transcoder with A-B conversion for Sennheiser AMBEO VR.

Binaural 3D encoder with input formats from 4.0 to 7.1.4.

The company will make the demonstration with its System T S500 large-format modular control surface and TE2 processing engine set up with 5.1.4 immersive monitoring, it said.

Solid State Logic also will show it Audio Creation Products (ACP), including UF8 Advanced DAW controller and a range of USB audio interfaces, it said.

Personalized demos and consultations are available. To book a time, visit the company’s 2023 NAB Show webpage (opens in new tab). To register for a free SSL guest pass visit the NAB portal and use code LV95443.

See Solid State Logic at 2023 NAB Show booth C6107.