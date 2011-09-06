Softel Launches vFlex MC Ancillary Data Processor at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Softel is launching vFlex MC, an extension of its ancillary data processor, at IBC 2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam. The compact new processor addresses the challenge that broadcasters face as their channel count increases faster than available rack space. Available with a choice of four, eight, or 18 channels, vFlex MC provides VBI and VANC subtitle and cue encoding/decoding in as little as a single 1RU rack space, and reduces both power consumption and heat dissipation.

vFlex MC is a variant of the Softel vFlex SDI VBI and VANC ancillary data processor. Initially, vFlex MC cards will be available for Teletext and OP47 subtitle encoding, and for Softel Oliver ad insertion cue encoding and decoding solutions, in either SD or HD SDI video signals. vFlex MC has also been designed to work with Axon's range of Synapse video and audio processing cards to further optimize rack-space utilization.

"This is an example of how Softel's highly regarded product solutions team demonstrably listens to and reacts to market feedback," says Sam Pemberton, Softel chief executive. "We know that multichannel solutions, rack space and supplier interconnectivity are all key operational drivers, and we are proud that vFlex MC addresses all three of those requirements."



Softel will be in Stand 1.A27.