Softel Launches Automated QC for OTT Closed Captioning

PANGBOURNE, ENGLAND — Softel has launched Swift QC, a new software tool intended to reduce the time frame needed to repurpose video content.



Swift QC is designed to check that caption and video files align correctly as part of an automated workflow, preventing a manual caption quality control process.



Video is often edited for content, for duration or format-transcoded before being re-broadcast to Web or mobile devices. This creates a challenge for content owners and broadcast facilities because original closed captions may not match repurposed content.



Swift QC provides “pass/fail” caption and video alignment testing on a media repository, using audio analysis and caption profiling techniques to determine whether parameters, such as caption to speech alignment, reading speed checks and caption languages, fall within defined criteria. The system also analyses for profanities within captions and flags any potential issues. Operators can deploy Swift QC at the facility or as a cloud service.



“We came to the conclusion that in the race to process huge quantities of archived content, what broadcasters needed is a transparent caption and subtitle checking solution that can speed processes while seamlessly integrating in their workflow, and that’s exactly what Swift QC offers,” said Softel President Sam Pemberton. “It is a flexible tool that adapts to broadcasters’ requirements and significantly improves caption workflows without adding complexity.”



Softel will be at 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11, in booth N2531.