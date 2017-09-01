Social Television Network Opens New Phoenix Facility

PHOENIX—As social video ad spending has been increasing, Social Television Network is moving into a new space to help with its increasing production needs. The new Phoenix-based facility offers more than 3,500 square feet of video production space.

The facility’s production space now has multiple formats and sets that support advanced social video production ranging from Facebook Live segments to taped productions for other social media platforms. Social Television Network’s editorial side, which includes original content and local community news segments, will also be supported.

Social Television Network will use the space to support its industry clients, which include Dignity Health, Law Tigers, Arizona State University, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Lerner and Rowe, My Home Group, Earnhardt Honda, VIP Mortgage, Barrow Neurological Institute, McCarthy Construction, R&R Law Group, and Banner Health. A number of Phoenix news personalities will also take part in the network’s productions, including Catherine Anaya, Kent Dana, Marya Piana, Chris Coraggio, Amy Murphy, Neda Iranpour and Vanessa Ruiz.