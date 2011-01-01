



“So You Want to Be in Television News,” on text-to-video site, xtranormal.com, pulled in 1 million views within three weeks. The video is a satirical jibe at the TV news business.



“I have a lot of student loans,” a recent college grad tells a station manager. “Do you think $65,000 a year is too much to ask for my first contract?”



“I think you may have a learning disability,” he replies.





