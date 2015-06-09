SNTV Opens Dubai Bureau

LONDON—SNTV, the sports news video agency jointly owned by IMG and The Associated Press, is opening a new bureau in Dubai, UAE, to cater for the increased interest in sports news from the Gulf Region.



As a result, SNTV has recruited Dubai-based video journalist Tarek Boussaha to provide service to clients based in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond. He has extensive experience covering mainstream news events from Libya to Syria as well as sporting events from around the world including the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Boussaha will cover the MENA region, offering clients more Arabic-voiced interviews and soundbites from events such as the AFC Asian Champions League and AFC Cup previews. Future events include the 2016 Road Cycling World Championships, the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships and the focus on Qatar around the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Martin Kay, managing director of SNTV, said: “The Gulf and wider MENA region has always been an important area to us, both in terms of key sports stories and the increasing number of major events being held there. Having a dedicated sports video journalist on the ground complements our existing London-based Arabic Sports News desk which offers clients regionally relevant video stories with Arabic scripting information.



“We have continued to invest in our newsgathering capabilities globally and the opening of our Dubai bureau is the latest commitment and shows our understanding of the importance our clients place on being inside the story with local expertise and knowledge.”