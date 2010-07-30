Snell opens new manufacturing plant for expanding router product line

Snell has opened a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to the company's rapidly growing line of professional broadcast routing switchers. The new plant is located in close proximity to the router research and development team in Reading, UK, to better leverage Snell's base of expertise in router technology and expedite new product launches.

"The new manufacturing facility is reflective of Snell's rapid growth in the marketplace and is critical in our efforts to continue meeting and exceeding customer demand and expectations for router products such as our new Sirius 800 family," said Paul Martin, customer experience director at Snell. "By creating a tighter link between manufacturing and R&D, we will be able to improve knowledge sharing, which in turn will streamline product development logistics and help us bring new products to the market faster."

The new plant is the third UK-based Snell facility to bring together manufacturing and R&D functions under one roof. The Reading facility joins a plant in Saffron Walden, producing the company's Kahuna and other switcher products, and a site in Havant, which focuses on Snell's conversion systems and IQ Modular infrastructure products.