Snell appoints global sales director

Dave Payette has joined Snell as global sales director. Payette will lead Snell's worldwide sales effort, overseeing operations in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia, Lebanon, India, Hong Kong, China and the U.S., which deliver technology solutions and services to broadcast and media customers in over 100 countries. He will spearhead strategic initiatives through direct and indirect channels around the globe in support of Snell's continued growth and geographic expansion. Payette will be based in Reading and report to Simon Derry, Snell CEO.

Prior to joining Snell, Payette was managing director and head of sales at NEC UK, where he oversaw an extensive range of enterprise IT and service-provider network portfolios. He helped NEC become a leading technology provider for the UK's digital switchover (DSO) and enable Arqiva and the BBC to launch the world's first DVB-T2 digital broadcast service. Payette is also known for delivering the technology behind Anschutz Entertainment Group's $500 million transformation of London's Millennium Dome into The 02 Arena, the world's largest indoor entertainment complex and most popular music venue. He previously spent 15 years contributing to the international growth of American firms Electronic Data Systems (EDS), Lucent Technologies and Avaya in senior sales and channel roles in Japan and the ANZ, APAC and EMEA regions. Payette holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan in Japanese Studies.