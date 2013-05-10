Snell Appoints Daftary as Regional Head

READING, ENGLAND—Snell has named Amit Daftary as regional head for the company's operations in the Middle East and South Asia. He will assume responsibility for the company's regional teams and its business across India and the Middle East.



Daftary has more than 16 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry in South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries. Prior to joining Snell, he was sales director, broadcast and DTH, for India/SAARC at Harmonic. He earlier served as business head for Avid's broadcast and post segment, India and SAARC; held management positions with systems integrators Benchmark (KIT), Tata Elxsi and Shaf; and worked as an enterprise account manager for Hewlett-Packard.



Daftary will be based in Mumbai and report to Subherwal.