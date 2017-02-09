Snell Advanced Media Starts SAM Academy

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—As part of its new Partner Engagement Program, Snell Advanced Media has launched the SAM Academy. This new knowledge platform will be aimed at channel partners, system integrators, resellers, VARs and distributors.

The SAM Academy delivers in-house classes at its U.K. headquarters as well as webinars, videos and training sessions. Topics that the Academy plans to cover include IP & virtualization, 4K live production and post production, sports and news, playout and delivery, and control and monitoring. Those signed up for SAM’s Partner Portal will have access to all e-learning tools.

The first training event is expected to take place this month.