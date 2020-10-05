SMPTE to Talk Remote Sports Production on ‘Meet an Industry Innovator’ Webinar
By TVT Staff
Reps from Mobile TV Group and Gravity Media join webinar
LOS ANGELES—In an upcoming edition of SMPTE Hollywood’s “Meet an Industry Innovator” webinar series, the organization will tackle new approaches to producing sports and other live events.
Taking place on Oct. 8, “SMPTE Hollywood Meet an Industry Innovator: Remote Production Comes to Sports Broadcasts” will feature Mobile TV Group COO Nick Garvin and Director of Technology Dale Canino to discuss the company’s IP-based mobile production unit. Marc Genin, executive vice president, and Will Wright, head of production and content/executive producer, of Gravity Media will also be on hand to discuss their efforts to help move sports and other broadcasters off-site
Greg Ciaccio, creative technologist, has been tapped to moderate.
The SMPTE webinar will take place at noon PT/3 p.m. ET on Oct. 8. To register for the free event, click here.
