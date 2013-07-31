SMPTE to Receive Tech Emmy for HD-SDI Standard

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. —The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is receiving an Emmy Award for Technology and Engineering for its work on development, standardization, and productization of the High-Definition Serial Digital Interface standard. SMPTE will receive the honor from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



“For an organization such as ours, the Emmy Award for Technology and Engineering is not only a tremendous honor, but also confirmation that we’re successfully carrying out our mission as the leading technical society for the motion-imaging industry,” said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. “We’re very proud of the work our members have done in advancing the HD-SDI standard, as well as the value that the standard itself brings to the field.”



SMPTE is being recognized for its work on the SMPTE 292 standard for high-definition digital video transmission, the foundation for the family of serial digital interface standards for transmitting uncompressed HD video signals. The SMPTE 292 standard has proven to be robust and versatile, and a large number of additional standards have been created based on SMPTE's original work.



The derivative standards address higher data-rate versions and the use of multiple interfaces for advanced applications such as D-Cinema connectivity. These derivative standards have also provided for packaging and identification of many additional signal types, making the HD-SDI standard the workhorse of high-speed synchronous communication. The HD-SDI interface standard is one of more than 650 engineering documents that have been published by SMPTE.