SMPTE to receive 2013 Technology and Engineering Emmy Award

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, will be presented with an Emmy Award for Technology and Engineering for 2013 by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The honor is being conferred upon SMPTE in recognition of the society's work on development, standardization and productization of the High-Definition Serial Digital Interface (HD-SDI) standard.

This Technology and Engineering Emmy Award recognizes the work behind the SMPTE 292 standard for HD digital video transmission. The SMPTE 292 standard is the foundation for the family of SDI standards for transmitting uncompressed HD video signals. The SMPTE 292 standard has proven to be robust and versatile, and a large number of additional standards have been created based on SMPTE's original work. The derivative standards address higher data-rate versions and the use of multiple interfaces for advanced applications such as D-Cinema connectivity. These derivative standards have also provided for packaging and identification of many additional signal types, making the HD-SDI standard the workhorse of high-speed synchronous communication. The HD-SDI interface standard is one of more than 650 engineering documents that have been published by SMPTE.

The Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards will be presented Jan. 9, 2014, in conjunction with the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.