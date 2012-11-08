SMPTE to Offer D.C. Area Multiple Platform Content Seminar

WASHINGTON–The last in the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers scheduled series of 2012 regional seminars, “How to Generate and Automate Content for Multiplatform, Multidisplay Distribution” is set for Monday, Nov. 26 in Washington, D.C. and features presentations by Ben Davenport of AmberFin and Mark Darlow of the Harris Corp. It runs from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will be held the National Public Radio headquarters at 635 Mass Ave., N.W. in downtown Washington.





The tutorial session is designed to provide practical knowledge that attendees can use in their businesses and will explore the types and formats of various multi-platform distribution systems and display devices, creation and automating content for iPad/iPhone and Android tablet/phone devices, set-top-boxes, satellite receivers, computers, and connected television receivers, as well as implementation of effective workflows for multi-platform display and distribution of this content. The seminar will also explore the potential impact of new standards from SMPTE and other organizations on content preparation for multiple viewing platforms.



This seminar was completely sold out when it was offered in Montreal last month and potential attendees are advised to make plans to attend as soon as possible.



Complete course and registration information is available at http://smpte.org/seminars.



