SMPTE to Host Webinar on Remote Conference Experience

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE is providing a preview of what the 2020 SMPTE Remote Conference experience will be like during a free webinar scheduled for Aug. 26.

Netflix's Kylee Peña and media tech innovator Chris Witmayer, the SMPTE 2020 program chairs, will host the webinar, sharing their personal experiences with past conferences and discuss what attendees can expect from this year’s technical content.

“This webinar is for anyone who is curious about participating in the 2020 edition of SMPTE’s annual conference,” said Sally-Ann D’Amato, director of events, SMPTE. “We’ve got an exciting lineup of events and opportunities presented in a polished interactive virtual setting that eliminates the usual time, cost and travel commitments. Kylee and Chris will offer their perspectives on the program content and format and then explore the many great reasons to register for SMPTE 2020.”

SMPTE 2020, because of COVID-19, is going the virtual route this year, but says that it has crafted an “interactive and immersive” experience for learning and networking.