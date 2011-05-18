SMPTE Section Hosts Technology Conference



The Washington, D.C. Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has finalized plans for the group’s annual technology conference, “Bits on the Bay,” which will be held June 6 and 7 at the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa in Chesapeake Beach, Md.



The event will focus on the latest advances in broadcast and television technology, with a total of 18 presentations by industry leaders covering networking technologies, transcoding, 3DTV, content fingerprinting, storage technologies, service oriented architecture, audio loudness issues and more. A special Tuesday keynote address by Peter Doherty of ABC News is also part of the agenda.



Registration for the two-day event is $50 for SMPTE members and $75 for non-members. A single day registration is also available. Registration fees include all program materials, as well as breakfast, lunch and a June 6 evening reception. Early registration is encouraged, as the section’s previous conferences have been sellout events.



Complete conference and registration information is available on the Section’s Website, www.smptedc.org.



