SMPTE Names 2016 Directors, Governors-at-Large

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—As the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers enters into its 100th year, its Board of Governors have announced who will serve as the Society’s 2016 directions. They have also appointed two new governors-at-large.

There is not too much turnover among the directors for 2016. Michael DeValue, V. Michael Bove, Peter Putman and Al Kovalikc have all been reappointed as education directors by Patrick Griffis, SMPTE education vice president. Membership Vice President William Miller also reappointed Peter Weitzel to serve as international membership director, as well as Karl Joseph Kuhn as the North American membership director. The lone new director will be Dave Schnuelle, who will serve with reappointed Bob Edge and Paul Trelevan as standards directors; they were appointed by Alan Lambshead, SMPTE standards vice president.

SMPTE’s also named two governors-at-large, Chris Fenter and Leon Silverman. Fenter is the director of global content partners operations at Netflix. Silverman is the general manager of digital studio for The Walt Disney Studios.