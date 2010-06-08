SMPTE Announces July 3DTV Conference



The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced that it is hosting a conference next month that will be devoted exclusively to 3D topics. The SMPTE International Conference on Stereoscopic 3D for Media and Entertainment will feature leading scientists, engineers and researchers in the field and is set for July 13 and 14. It will take place at the New York City’s Marriott Marquis hotel.



“This is the first and only scientific conference to focus solely on the critical technologies needed for widespread and sustained 3D adoption,” said Pete Lude, SMPTE’s executive vice president and conference program chair. “It’s information critical to media and entertainment CTOs and chief engineers as they make their long-term capital investments in 3D.”



The conference promises fresh perspectives on the next generation of 3D acquisition and transmission technologies and will examine such topics as acquisition of 3D images without mirror rigs, 3D display technologies and problems in connection with 2D to 3D conversions. Complete conference information is available at www.smpte.org/events/3d_conference.



