SMPTE Accepting Student Paper Award and Scholarship Entries

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Aiming to increase student membership and engagement, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced that it is now accepting submissions for both the SMPTE Student Paper Awards and the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

SMPTE 2014 Louis F. Wolf Jr. Scholarship Recipients Victoria McGowen and Matthew Donato

The Student Paper Awards will select one student’s paper that, per SMPTE, deals with technical phases of motion picture, television, photographic instrumentation, or their allied arts and sciences. The paper will be published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. To find the application form, requirements and previous examples, click here.

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship will grant $5,000 toward a student’s tuition. The scholarship is open to SMPTE student members who are full-time undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Potential applicants must have a major in a program that emphasizes the engineering science, advanced technologies, or fundamental theories of motion imaging, sound, metadata and workflows, according to SMPTE. Students must also have completed a minimum of four courses toward their major and be in good academic standing. To apply for the scholarship, click here.

Applications for both the Student Paper Awards and Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship must be submitted by May 18. The winning students will also receive full conference registration for the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, which will take place from Oct. 24-28 in Hollywood, Calif. Winners will be recognized during the SMPTE 2016 Honors and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 24.