SMPTE Accepting Applications for 2018 Student Paper Award, Scholarship

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Students will get to show off their stuff outside of the classroom through a pair of SMPTE programs meant to recognize and provide them with additional learning experiences. These opportunities include the 2018 Student Paper Award and the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship, both of which SMPTE are now accepting applications.

The Student Paper Award recognizes a paper submitted by a SMPTE student member that addresses a technical phase of motion pictures, television, photographic instrumentation, or allied arts and sciences. Topics can range from UHD, color and dynamic range management, the future of media distribution, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, content management and more. There is no required technical level for the papers.

The winning paper will be published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, while the winning student will receive a full conference registration to the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference, with recognition at SMPTE’s Awards Gala.

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship will offer a student $5,000 toward the cost of their tuition. The scholarship is open to SMPTE student members who are full-time undergraduate or graduate students at an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Applicants must be majoring in an engineering, science, advanced technologies or fundamental theories program associated with motion-imaging, sound, metadata and other SMPTE areas of interest. Applicants must also have completed a minimum of four courses toward that major in good academic standing.

More information on applying for the Student Paper Award is available at smpte.org/student-paper-award, while applications for the Louis F. Wolf scholarship can be found at smpte.org/scholarships.

The deadline for applications for both awards is May 14.